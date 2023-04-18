Facing brutal climate math, US bets billions on direct air capture

Among the most active firms so far has been Swiss start-up Climeworks, which has raised more than $800 million to date and is backed by Singaporean sovereign investor GIC.

In his first major interview since taking part in applications for three hubs - in Louisiana, California and North Dakota - Chief Executive Christoph Gebald said all had the potential to be scaled to the US government's target of a million tonnes, known as a megatonne, a year.

The company planned to boost headcount from the low double-digits to more than 100 over the next 18 months, and by 2030, the three hubs could create 3,500 direct jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs, if given the green light, he said.

The real challenge, though, was access to talent, Gebald said. "Where are you getting those people in the next 30 years?... there’s no university programme on DAC."

Gebald said it would cost "easily in the billions" of dollars to create a megatonne facility and the firm could look to raise funds depending on the success of its three bids, although it would likely wait until 2024 to return to the market.

"The lion's share of the capital is for assets, so it really depends on the build out programme."

Another bidding for funding is start-up Carbon Capture, in partnership with Frontier Carbon Solutions and a new company called Twelve, which will use captured carbon to make sustainable aviation fuel in Wyoming, Jonas Lee, chief commercial officer for Carbon Capture, said.

"This industry is fragile right now, but all the arrows are lined up in the right direction. Now, we have to do our job which is to put iron in the ground and start taking out meaningful amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere," Lee said.

"Hopefully that will help in a virtuous cycle that galvanizes even more support from corporations buying carbon credits, and maybe from state and local governments."

OIL INVOLVEMENT

The sites being bid for stretch across the breadth of the country, yet all have several things in common: they are near cheap, renewable energy and plenty of space to store the gas.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, that has drawn the attention of some of the large, incumbent energy giants keen to position themselves for what could be a multi-trillion-dollar industry as demand for fossil fuels subsides.

Occidental Petroleum has said it is well positioned for federal grants for what could be the biggest Direct Air Capture plants in the world. It declined to say whether it had applied for support for two DAC projects it is developing in Texas.

Oil companies are also far ahead in getting permitted, sequestration wells, guaranteed to keep the CO2 in the ground.