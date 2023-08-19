How Mexican narcos use remittances to wire US drug profits home

Receivers in Mexico typically keep 1% of the proceeds as compensation, the people said, with new recruits pocketing a larger share on their first transaction to entice them into the racket. Security officials said Mexican smurfs are paid less than their US counterparts because the risk of arrest is lower. A search of Mexican court records dating back to 2012 turned up no cases involving money laundering through remittances.

Mexico’s presidency and Attorney General’s office did not respond to requests for comment about the country’s strategy for combating alleged money laundering via remittances. The Financial Intelligence Unit, which investigates financial crimes, also declined to comment.

In the United States, at least seven drug trafficking cases that involved the use of remittances to send profits to Mexico have been successfully prosecuted since 2017 in federal courts in Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington state. Collectively, those cases involved the laundering of more than $100 million between 2013 and 2020, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. At least 81 individuals charged in those cases have pleaded guilty to crimes including conspiracy to commit money laundering and to distribute narcotics, and illegal possession of firearms.

Then-US Attorney John Horn, who prosecuted the Georgia case, said Mexican cartels “may have found an effective means through unscrupulous remitters” to get their drug profits back to Mexico, according to a June 21, 2017, press release issued at the time of the Georgia indictments. Horn declined to comment.

The government in that case alleged that 11 defendants used remittances to launder more than $40 million from 2013 to 2017 at nine small businesses in metro Atlanta that offered money-transfer services, including a gas station and a taco restaurant. Nine of the defendants pleaded guilty, while two remain fugitives. All were shop managers or employees whom prosecutors said knowingly accepted large amounts of cash from drug traffickers, broke it up into small transactions to evade reporting requirements, and wired it under the names of fictitious customers in exchange for kickbacks.

Of the nine defendants sentenced to jail time, one remains in prison and six were released, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, which contained no information on the remaining two.

Attorneys for six of those nine defendants could not be contacted because most records for the case are under seal, including names of defense counsel. Attorneys representing three defendants - Oscar Gustavo Perez-Bernal, Itzayana Guadalupe Perez-Bernal and Susan Fiorella Ayala-Chavez - did not respond to requests for comment.

In the Ohio case, federal prosecutors in 2019 alleged that a family-owned network of three cell phone stores in Columbus offering money-transfer services had moved $44 million in illicit drug profits to Mexico between 2013 and 2019 in transactions that never exceeded $1,000. Those shops - Express Cellular, Los Rosales and Los Rosales 2 - sold very little merchandise and were essentially money laundering fronts whose real clients were traffickers of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana who paid the owners up to 10% of each transfer, prosecutors said. The money was wired in the names of phony senders, the indictment said, and went to Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacan and Sinaloa, Mexican states that are strongholds of organized crime.

Among those who pleaded guilty were four family members who operated the cell phone stores: Jose Luis Rosales-Ocampo, Josue Gama-Perez, Thania Rosales-Guadarrama and Dulce Rosales-Guadarrama.

The four were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 12 years. Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors in Missouri last year unveiled charges against purported participants in an alleged $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines on US soil and send some of the proceeds to Mexico via remittances. Among the 44 people charged were the owners of three small Kansas City stores from where prosecutors say drug money was wired. The three proprietors – Ana Lilia Leal-Martinez, Ana Paola Banda, Maria de Lourdes Carbajal, all Mexican nationals – pleaded not guilty.

Banda’s attorney, Henri Watson, said “the case is complex and the government has not yet furnished all the discovery needed to adequately defend the case.” Lawyers for Leal-Martinez and Carbajal did not respond to requests for comment.

No money-transfer companies whose independent agents were ensnared in the dragnet were charged in the eight federal cases. Still, prosecutors in those cases mentioned several of those firms in court documents because they said the defendants had used their platforms to wire drug money.

The companies mentioned were: Texas-based DolEx, Florida-based Girosol, Boss Revolution (owned by New Jersey-based IDT Corporation IDT.N), Miami-based Intermex IMXI.O, New Jersey-based Omnex, Ria (owned by Kansas-based Euronet EEFT.O), California-based Sigue and New York-based Transfast.

DolEx, Girosol, Intermex, Omnex, Euronet and Sigue did not respond to requests for comment. IDT declined to comment.

Sangita Bricker, senior vice president of global communications at payments giant Mastercard MA.N, which acquired Transfast in 2019, said the company uses the latest technology and best practices to monitor suspicious activity and report it to law enforcement authorities.

At least four of those companies - Intermex, Ria, Sigue and Transfast - became aware of potential drug money laundering on their platforms and moved to stop it, according to a 2019 affidavit filed by an IRS investigator who assisted federal prosecutors in taking down the Ohio cell phone store owners. Each of the four firms investigated suspicious transactions performed by one or more of the cell phone shops that used their platforms, then terminated their agent agreements with those businesses between 2015 and 2017 based on what they found, the document said.

Sigue, for example, examined 375 transactions performed by Express Cellular from March to August of 2017 and found multiple indicators of “wire transfers related to narcotics trafficking,” the affidavit said. Among the warning signs noted in the document: Nearly two-thirds of the transactions were sent to the “high risk” Mexican state of Nayarit, a place renowned as a center of opium poppy cultivation. And many of the transactions were for amounts between $800 and $999, a range Sigue flagged as indicative of “narcotics proceeds.” Sigue terminated its relationship with Express Cellular in November 2017, the affidavit said.

The document did not indicate whether Sigue, Intermex, Ria and Transfast launched their internal probes of the cell phone stores on their own, or in response to federal law enforcement officials investigating suspicious activity at those shops.

Prosecutors and the IRS did not respond to requests for comment.

Some major players have been accused in the past of allowing crooks to use their networks. In 2017, Colorado-based Western Union WU.N agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations by the US Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud. As part of that deal, the company agreed to strengthen consumer protections and improve oversight of its agents in exchange for not being criminally prosecuted.

In an emailed statement, Western Union said the company “made significant investments in people, processes, and technology” to fulfill its agreement with the government, which closed the criminal case in March 2020.

‘MOST OF MY FAMILY HAS DONE IT’

Barely 28,000 people live in the Sinaloan town of Costa Rica, located about 35 kilometers south of Culiacán, the state capital. It is an area of low migration to the United States, according to Mexican government data. Yet Costa Rica boasts a thriving financial cluster: Six branches of the country's main banks are located there, as well as convenience stores, pharmacies and other retailers where residents can pick up remittances.

In a visit to the town last year, at least five people on motorcycles, wearing fanny packs and accompanied by bodyguards, collected cash from people exiting branches of Banco Azteca, Banorte and BanCoppel located on the poorly paved main drag. Six locals said these couriers worked for the Sinaloa Cartel picking up drug money sent as remittances, without elaborating further.

Juan de Dios Gámez, the mayor of Culiacán whose municipal jurisdiction includes the city of Costa Rica, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman from the office of Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha referred the federal Attorney General’s office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Grupo Elektra, which owns Banco Azteca, said in an emailed statement that it goes beyond the standard regulatory requirements to protect against money laundering and fraud by using technology that allows the bank to do real-time background checks on those using its services. The company said it has its own financial intelligence unit that "permanently" shares information with Mexican authorities that it did not name.

Still, it acknowledged that it was difficult to weed out people who are paid to perform transactions on behalf of someone else.

“No institution is completely protected from people who individually and illegally charge commission to act for others," the statement said.

BanCoppel declined to comment. Banorte said it hadn’t identified any money laundering cases through its remittance payment system, but said it had the tools to stop any attempt to do so. Banorte did not provide further details.

Costa Rica is not the only community whose residents say the Sinaloa Cartel hires locals to launder money via remittances. Across Sinaloa, 49 people familiar with this activity – many of whom have participated themselves – said it’s a common side hustle for residents. A mother from El Tepuche, a small rural town about 18 kilometers outside Culiacán, said she had been cashing remittances for the Sinaloa Cartel for four years. “I've done it, most of my family has done it," she said.

While US officials are increasingly concerned about the use of remittances to move drug money, López Obrador has stressed the importance of the vast and growing sums being sent from the United States. Mexico last year received the second highest amount of remittances globally, behind only India and surpassing China, according to the World Bank. Remittances last year accounted for 4.3% of Mexican GDP, nearly double the percentage from 2015, government data show. Almost 2 million Mexican households received remittances last year, according to Mexico’s central bank.

“This goes to the poorest people,” López Obrador said at a Feb. 2 press conference in Mexico City, where he praised migrant workers for sending remittances.

His office did not respond to requests for comment about law enforcement allegations that Mexican cartels are using remittances to launder drug money.

Mexican think tank Signos Vitales examined the recent surge in remittances and concluded that increased migration alone cannot explain the rapid expansion. “Money laundering, closely related to drug trafficking activities,” appears to account for at least some of the growth, the report said.

That March 2023 study pointed to a variety of data points that Signos Vitales analysts found highly unusual. Among them:

*Eight US states with relatively modest numbers of residents of Mexican origin showed outsized growth in remittances to Mexico between 2018 and 2022. The biggest outlier was Minnesota. Senders using money-transfer services there last year wired $4.7 billion to Mexico, or 8% of the 2022 total, according to central bank data, ranking Minnesota third behind only California and Texas, and ahead of states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico and Nevada, all places with significantly higher numbers of Latino residents. Minnesota is home to roughly 200,000 people of Mexican descent. They all would have had to send an average of around $23,000 each to approach $4.7 billion, a “powerful reason” to doubt that workers alone could manage to send such high levels of remittances to Mexico, Signos Vitales said.

*In the first nine months of last year, 227 Mexican municipalities received so many money transfers that every single household in those places could have received at least one remittance per month. “Statistically speaking, such phenomena are unlikely,” Signos Vitales said. Collectively, those places received $10.5 billion, or nearly 25% of all remittances sent to Mexico in the first three quarters of 2022.

Signos Vitales also found hundreds of municipalities that have only started receiving money transfers in the past few years. Among them is Oquitoa, a hamlet of around 500 people located in a region of Sonora state dominated by the Caborca Cartel. As recently as 2017, Oquitoa registered no remittances. Last year it received $2.5 million, central bank data show.

"There is a lot of information that…at the very least, raises suspicions of some kind of illegal activity," said Enrique Cardenas, president of Signos Vitales.

The offices of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison did not respond to requests for comment.