Dhaka police monitoring State Minister Ishraque’s armed anti-drug operation: DB chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police are reviewing the actions of State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain, who was seen carrying a firearm during an anti-drug drive in Dhaka’s Gendaria area.

Police said appropriate legal measures will be taken if any violation of the law is identified.

Md Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the DMP’s Detective Branch, made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday.

“It's not yet time to assess the matter. We have seen what you have seen. The local deputy commissioner has been asked to monitor the entire incident and submit a report. If there has been any breach of law, the DMP will certainly take legal action,” DB chief Shafiqul said.

Asked whether a minister could perform the duties of police, he said he could not comment on the matter.

On Saturday afternoon, the Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque posted several videos of the anti-drug operation in Gendaria on his Facebook page. One showed him taking part in the operation with a firearm in his hand. Some parts of the weapon were blurred, making it impossible to confirm its type. Another video showed several people being taken away in handcuffs alongside police officers.

Gandaria Police chief Moniruzzaman Monir said Ishraque had detained six people and then called the police station. Police officers subsequently went to the scene and brought them to the station.

The officer said a white powder-like substance had been found on the detainees. Tests would be needed to establish whether it was heroin.

During the operation, Ishraque told local residents that drug dealers would not be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.

He said even stricter action would be taken against members of his own party if they were involved in drug dealing.

Saying drug addiction was destroying young people, the state minister said information about drug dealers had been collected through intelligence sources for the past six months. He also sought residents’ cooperation in identifying and detaining people who came from outside the area to supply drugs.

Addressing the detainees, Ishraque said no one would lay a hand on them. The police would take action against them and they would face trial under the law, he said, adding that the operation had not been conducted to beat them.

At the press conference, Shafiqul was also asked about security arrangements for Durga Puja.

He said senior police officials were on the ground and a sufficient number of police personnel had been deployed to ensure security.

He expressed hope that the festival would be held in a peaceful, orderly and festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, State Minister Ishraque issued an official media statement on Sunday through his press officer, Mahfuj Kabir Mukta, providing a detailed clarification regarding what he described as fragmented and misleading reports published across various media and social media platforms.

Ishraque said a video clip, photo card, and selective headlines showing only a few seconds of a sensitive incident fail to reflect the overall context, leading to deliberate public confusion regarding his role and intent.