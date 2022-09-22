Mahsa Amini: facial recognition to hunt down hijab rebels in Iran

The government has been using facial recognition technology to identify and arrest protesters and dissidents, activists say.

While authorities justify surveillance on security grounds, human rights groups have raised concerns about privacy violations and the potential for profiling and discrimination, particularly as there is no data protection law.

“The system is already in place, the system is operating in all the public places,” said Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights at Texas-based Miaan Group, which supports human rights in Iran.

“The government used the cameras that were meant to catch thieves and criminals, to catch those who weren’t wearing a mask during the pandemic - and now women who have improper hijab,” he said, adding that the image is matched with the national ID database, and notice of the violation sent to the woman’s home.

“There is no data protection law, so there is no end to abusing this data.”

Iran’s Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice could not be reached for comment.