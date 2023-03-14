Saddam Hussein fell. Then violence in Iraq spiralled

IN SEARCH OF LOVED ONES

Amer and millions of other people would live in fear once again as Sunni militant groups and Shia militias, many backed by regional powerhouse Iran, terrorised Iraqis and fought US troops.

In October 2004, Sunni insurgents affiliated to Al Qaeda kidnapped Amer's father, brother and cousin from the family field while they were working and took them to an unknown destination only because they were Shia.

"I was shocked and devastated fearing the worst will happen to my father, brother and my cousin. I was not ready to live in fear again," Amer said.

Amer spent around a year trying to determine if his relatives were dead or alive, often visiting the morgue in Baghdad where unknown bodies of those killed in communal violence were brought in.

"Around a year following the kidnapping of my father with a brother and a cousin, police came to my house and asked to go to the central morgue in Baghdad after they found the remains of three bodies dumped in a swamp not too far away from my area."

Amer recalled how he went to the morgue in Baghdad and saw corpses stacked one above the other everywhere in the building.

"I knew one body from the watch that was still around the wrist bone. It was for my brother Kadhim," he said.

He took the bodies and buried them next day in the Shia city of Najaf and set up a funeral tent right at the same spot he celebrated Saddam’s demise in 2003.

Amer went into hiding again. He rarely went out except to buy food for his wife and three daughters.

Life looked up eventually.

Amer found a job with a foreign construction company in 2010.

But more trouble came three years later. Amer was arrested by a militia close to Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al Haq and was beaten and dumped on a roadside with an arm, a rib and three teeth broken.