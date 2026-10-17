October 17, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

The group says an obsolete ammunition stockpile exploded at its Baghdad headquarters

Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say
Smoke rises from an unidentified building as explosions rock Baghdad during air strikes, in Iraq Mar 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran

Reuters

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM

An explosion at the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters in Baghdad killed one member of the Iraqi paramilitary group and wounded four others, according to a security and a medical source.

The group said a stockpile of obsolete ammunition had exploded, injuring five people and causing a fire, which has since been brought under control.

The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.

Related Stories
Ex-RAJUK chief Iqbal gets 7 years in jail for graft
Ex-RAJUK chief Iqbal gets 7 years in jail for graft
US pushed Israel to strike Iran alone: report
US pushed Israel to strike Iran alone: report
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies, IS
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran&#039;s proxies, IS
US troops leave Iraq after 2 decades
US troops leave Iraq after 2 decades
Read More
Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary base kills 1
Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary base kills 1
Brain enzyme may help preserve memory in old age: study
Brain enzyme may help preserve memory in old age: study
After release, India&#039;s Neha Bora accuses officials of ‘spreading chaos’
After release, India's Neha Bora accuses officials of ‘spreading chaos’
DSE hit by software glitch on backup’s first day
DSE hit by software glitch on backup’s first day
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More