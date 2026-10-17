Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM
Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM
An explosion at the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters in Baghdad killed one member of the Iraqi paramilitary group and wounded four others, according to a security and a medical source.
The group said a stockpile of obsolete ammunition had exploded, injuring five people and causing a fire, which has since been brought under control.
The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.