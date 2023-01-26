Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

"Knowledge is power, and the power to rewrite history and do propaganda is valuable for governments who have a lot to hide and have a shameful human rights record."

'TWO CLASSES OF HUMANS'

Entries on Wikipedia are created and edited by dedicated volunteers around the world. While anyone can edit most of the pages, only a small group of users tend to do so regularly - which has opened up the site to controversy.

In 2019, Justice for Iran, a London-based human rights group, said Wikimedia, which runs Wikipedia, had opened an investigation into Persian Wikipedia following concerns about the neutrality of the platform.

"Restrictions, deletions, and edits of facts followed by addition of false information have played into the hands of the Iranian state and promoted their official narrative," the group said in a statement at the time.

And in 2021, Wikimedia banned seven pro-Beijing editors, and removed the administrative powers of a further 12, sparking criticism of the platform's bias and Western stance. Those involved were accused of bullying and intimidating pro-democracy editors.

Wikimedia's business model is to blame, as it has created "two classes of humans" - those that are paid to manage Wikimedia, and the volunteers who produce and edit Wikipedia's content for free, said Raed Jarrar, DAWN's advocacy director.

"The biggest question here is about Wikimedia's model of relying on volunteers who are operating in authoritarian countries, and putting them in danger, and not advocating for their release when they are in trouble," he said.

A spokesperson from Wikimedia said crowd-sourced knowledge is a core value for the company, and that paid workers are available to support the volunteer community.

MORE TRANSPARENT MODEL

Wikimedia's most recent bans drew the ire of the Arabic Wikipedia community, which slammed the confidential nature of the investigation, and called for a more transparent model that would allow communities on the platform to hold themselves accountable.

Of the 16 accounts banned in December, seven were engaged in edits on Persian language Wikipedia, making up 30% of Arabic Wikipedia's administrators, the group said in a statement.

"We lost seven active administrators in one fell swoop! This has set our community back years and does not, surely, contribute to encyclopedia growth."

Wikimedia's investigation had "concluded that the actions of these users caused a credible threat to harm, and the overall safety of Wikipedia, and the security of Wikipedia platforms," said a spokesperson from the Wikimedia Foundation.

The banned accounts created "problematic edits" on English Wikipedia about the Saudi investment fund, a minister who held senior posts with oil giant Aramco, and The Line, a hi-tech city that rights groups have warned will subject residents to surveillance.

"One of the editors also significantly softened descriptions of Saudi government detention of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was later murdered and dismembered," Wikipedia said on its website, referring to the 2018 incident.