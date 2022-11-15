Ukraine's sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for global food security

"I fear that higher food prices are here to stay not only because of the problems in Ukraine. All other producers are facing high fertilizer, fuel, labour and transportation costs," analyst Georgi Slavov of broker Marex Solutions said.

In contrast, prices the farmers receive in Ukraine remain very low due to the difficulty and high cost of moving crops across the war-torn country to export hubs.

"Everyone is saving money and planting with minimum costs (including less fertiliser use), which leads to a very significant drop in yield next year," Dmitry Skornyakov, chief executive of Ukraine farm company HarvEast said.

Alexander Karavaytsev, a senior economist at the International Grains Council, said lower fertilizer application could also have an adverse impact on the quality of the crop.

"It is understood that soils in Ukraine have some buffer owing to investment by farmers in previous years, and Chernozems (black soils) are the world’s most fertile soils," he said.

"Still, quality can be affected by persistent reduced fertilizer application rates."

LOWER EXPORT EARNINGS

A sharp drop in production is also likely to mean Ukraine's wheat export revenues fall far below the roughly $4 billion in the 2021/22 season, according to calculations.

Farmers had sown 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, as of Nov 7, down 41% from 6.09 million at the same stage a year ago, government data shows.

Ukraine sowed around 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area has been occupied by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine in February and only 4.6 million hectares were harvested.

"It's a triple effect of weather, economic and technical factors (such as the inability to access fields)," said Sebastien Poncelet, analyst at Agritel, a French crop consultancy which has a Ukrainian office, referring to the drop in planted area.

In contrast to wheat, rapeseed plantings have held up well.

"Rapeseed got sown. It's down a bit but reasonable. We think about 1 million hectares were sown compared with 1.15-1.3 million usually," Poncelet said.

The cost of transporting crops to Europe are very high but these represent a much smaller percentage of the value for rapeseed, which can be sold at roughly twice the price of wheat once delivered to the European Union.

"Rapeseed generates more cash. If you can get one lorry dispatched from the farm, there's more money than with cereals.

Rapeseed is offering good margins," Poncelet added.