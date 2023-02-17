With Japan's new central bank boss, Kishida bids farewell to Abenomics

The search for a new chief began mid-last year, when Kishida and his aides drafted a list including a range of candidates from the BOJ, MOF, private sector and academia.

Other academics in the list included Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito, a close associate of Kuroda, and University of Tokyo academic Tsutomu Watanabe, known for his research on Japan's deflation.

The BOJ lobbied hard for a career central banker to take the job after Kuroda, a former MOF executive, presided for a rare second, five-year term that ends in April.

The bank's preferred choices were incumbent deputy governor Amamiya, as well as former deputies Hiroshi Nakaso and Hirohide Yamaguchi, given their deep knowledge on monetary policy.

Many finance ministry officials favoured Amamiya, who for decades has cultivated good ties with the government.

But Amamiya had made clear to associates from the outset he had no intention of taking the job, on the view he would be not be able to dismantle the stimulus he helped Kuroda create, sources say.

"If he becomes governor, he would have had to spend five years contradicting what he said in the past decade," said a former MOF executive who knows Amamiya well. "That's quite hard."

A commercial bank executive who met him late last year recalled how Amamiya, when asked, flatly denied the chance of becoming governor. "It struck me how he very strongly ruled out the possibility," the executive said.

Amamiya, in fact, talked about how the BOJ needed to be like the U.S. Federal Reserve, where academics with monetary policy expertise take the helm and guide policy with support from staff, say people who had interactions with him.

Kishida's administration also wanted someone who would signal a departure from Kuroda's monetary experiment that was a key part of his predecessor's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, and became deeply unpopular with the public for failing to broadly distribute wealth.

But choosing a more hawkish policymaker like Nakaso or Yamaguchi would have drawn discontent from reflationist-minded lawmakers from Abe's powerful faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

That was too risky for Kishida, whose own faction is a minority and relies on support from more powerful groups within the LDP.

The choice of Kuroda's successor has been closely watched by investors and the wider public as an indication of how soon the BOJ will shift away from extremely low interest rates, a transition that could have huge ramifications for global financial markets.

"The prime minister probably wants a fresh face. But he also needs to avoid giving the impression that there will be a big change to ultra-loose policy," ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari said days before news of Ueda's choice broke.

When asked in parliament on Wednesday by an opposition lawmaker, Kishida said he could not comment on how he reached the decision, and when he finalised it. He also declined to comment on whether the administration sounded out Amamiya for the job.