Indian artists take government to court over 'chilling' tech laws

In an affidavit in response to Kamra's lawsuit, the government said the new fact-checking rule was "in the larger public interest", and that the content checked would be limited to government policies and regulations, and not "opinion, satire or artistic impression".

'MORE ACCOUNTABLE'

Kamra and Krishna are not the only ones battling the IT rules. The law, enacted in 2021, and amended last year and again this year, gives the government greater power over online content on digital news media and social media platforms.

Digital rights groups and media outlets have said that the law is susceptible to abuse, risks censorship, and threatens press freedom in the country.

The law is essential to curb misinformation and make social media platforms "more accountable" for their content, India's junior minister for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has said.

India is responsible for among the most requests for information and content removal on Facebook and X, their data show.

In June, an Indian court dismissed a plea from X filed before Musk's takeover, that challenged government orders to block tweets and accounts, including some that were critical of the government's handling of farmers' protests in 2021.

In its ruling, the Karnataka high court said that the government has the power to block tweets and accounts, that they can be blocked indefinitely, and that the user does not have to be informed, alarming digital rights groups.

"It's such a severe curbing of freedom of expression, and goes against what the Supreme Court has said earlier," said Namrata Maheshwari, Asia Pacific policy counsel at digital rights group Access Now.

"It will have a negative impact on fundamental rights, as there is no transparency, and no requirement to make the blocking orders public. It raises concerns around the government's powers over online content," she added.

The information technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

X has appealed the court's decision, arguing that the government "will be emboldened to issue more blocking orders" and broaden the scope for censorship.

GOVERNMENT-MANDATED CENSORSHIP

Authorities from Brazil to Indonesia have introduced so-called fake news laws in recent years aimed at curbing misinformation, requiring social media platforms to remove content quickly and suspend accounts when ordered to, with some countries including India also arresting users.

Human rights groups have warned that these laws can silence dissent.

Krishna, who received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016 for attempting to break Carnatic music's artistic hierarchy, in his petition said that the vagueness of the IT rules will "lead to a chilling of the creative process".

"The rules will thwart artists from raising difficult questions ... and will thwart dissenters who question prevailing cultural norms," he said.

"In the absence of clarity, publishers will block not only speech that is illegitimate, but also perfectly acceptable speech that seeks to stretch the boundaries of social, religious and cultural constructs," his petition said.