Asia turns to tech to help watch over a growing elderly population

AGEING POPULATION

By 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old, according to the United Nations, with significant social and economic consequences for countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Thailand.

Smart home technologies such as cameras, robots, motion sensors and artificial intelligence-based speakers are being rolled out to help take care of them.

But the devices, many of which were designed to be security and surveillance systems, can violate the rights of a vulnerable population that may not fully understand them, critics said.

"Smart home devices raise unique concerns for older people who may be less familiar with these technologies," said Yolande Strengers, a professor of digital technology and society at Australia's Monash University.

"Older people may also be more vulnerable to data privacy breaches, or less aware of how their data is used," leaving them at risk of impacts ranging from spam advertising to scams, she added.

KEEPING AN EYE

The number of people aged 65 years or older worldwide is forecast to double to 1.6 billion by 2050.

In Japan - which has the most aged society in the world - the government has been funding the development of elder care robots including dogs and furry seals to help fill a shortfall of caregivers.

The robots can monitor users, engage in conversation, and assist with movement.

Japan also has the world's highest proportion of people with dementia, the leading cause for falls and missing-person cases.

In several towns, officials have installed WiFi sensors on streets to track seniors with the condition.

In South Korea, the Nugu smart speaker has been deployed by 76 local governments and welfare institutions as a "social safety net" and is being used by more than 14,000 seniors living alone, said a spokesperson for mobile service provider SK Telecom, which launched the devices in 2019.

The speaker, which is similar to Amazon's Alexa, can answer questions, play music, make calls and administer games and quizzes meant to improve the cognitive ability of seniors.

During the pandemic, authorities used the speakers to provide tips to avoid infection, and even suggestions for healthy recipes and uplifting music. Emergency services have helped more than 300 seniors who used the speaker's SOS feature.

The conversations senior users have with their speakers are analysed by AI for keywords such as "loneliness" and "happiness" to monitor their mental state and improve the gadget's performance, the SK Telecom spokesperson said.

"Users are aware that their usage patterns are collected. They must agree to this to sign up for the service," the spokesperson added.