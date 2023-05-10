    বাংলা

    Google expected to unveil its answer to Microsoft's AI search challenge

    Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 11:04 AM

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday is expected to unveil more artificial intelligence in its products to answer the latest competition from Microsoft Corp, which has threatened its perch atop the nearly $300-billion search advertising market.

    Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence, technology that can answer questions with human-like prose and derive new content from past data.

    The effort will be the most closely watched as Google executives take the stage at its yearly conference I/O in Mountain View, California, near its headquarters. The result could alter how consumers access the world's information and which company wins the global market for search advertising, estimated by research firm MAGNA to be $286 billion this year.

    For years the top portal to the internet, Google has found its position in question since rivals began exploiting generative AI as an alternative way to present content from the web.

    First came ChatGPT, the chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that industry observers called Google's disruptor. Next came Bing, Microsoft's search engine updated with a similarly dextrous chatbot, which can answer queries where no obvious result existed online -- like what car seat to buy for a particular model vehicle.

    Microsoft last month touted US share gains for Bing, recently growing to more than 100 million daily active users, still dwarfed by billions of searches on Google.

    Google's rivals have taken its research breakthroughs from prior years and run with them, outpacing their inventor. That has represented a technological affront and a business one: Microsoft said every percentage point of share it gained in search advertisingcould draw another $2 billion in revenue.

    For months now, teams at Google have sprinted to release technology at I/O or prior, like its ChatGPT competitor Bard, defending the company's turf.

    Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's chief executive, this year said generative AI to distill complex queries would come to Google Search, as would more perspectives, "like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar."

    Google is also seeking to restate its research mantle. At Wednesday's conference, it is expected to announce a more powerful AI model known as PaLM 2, CNBC reported.

    It is also expected to showcase new hardware for its lineup of Pixel devices, media have reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023.
    Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat and video clips
    The move comes as artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT are rapidly gaining in popularity
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event marking National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, May 1, 2023.
    Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House
    In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure their products were safe
    A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, Jan 25, 2023.
    UK watchdog defends Microsoft block
    The CMA blocked Microsoft's acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market
    A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US, Nov 7, 2017.
    Tech giants bury mediocre results under AI hype
    Touting uncertain future gains from AI is a way for Alphabet's and Microsoft's management to support the companies’ valuations

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire