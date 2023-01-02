    বাংলা

    Toyota's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 04:55 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 04:55 AM

    A data breach at Toyota Motor's Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, it said on Sunday.

    Toyota India said it has notified the relevant Indian authorities of the data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group.

    "Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information of some of TKM’s customers on the internet", TKM said in an emailed statement without disclosing the size of the data breach or number of customers affected.

    An unrelated issue at Toyota Motor's T-Connect service potentially leaked about 296,000 pieces of customer information, it said last October.

