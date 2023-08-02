Cloud company assisted 17 different government hacking groups, US researchers say

Digital defenders say the case is an example of how hackers and ransomware gangs use small firms operating at the fringes of cyberspace to enable big hacks.

Halcyon estimated that roughly half of Cloudzy’s business was malicious, including renting services to two ransomware groups.

“It's a rogues’ gallery on that through one provider,” said Halcyon executive Ryan Golden ahead of the report’s publication.

Halcyon arrived at its conclusion by mapping out Cloudzy’s digital footprint, in part by renting servers directly from the firm and by tying it to known hacking operations.

The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which wasn’t involved in the research, said that it hadn’t seen state-sponsored hackers using Cloudzy. But it had seen other cybercriminal activity connected to it.

Cloudzy's geographic base of operations is unclear.

Halcyon researchers analyzed Cloudzy’s employees’ social media, including LinkedIn and Facebook postings, and found the firm is “almost certainly" a front for another internet hosting company called abrNOC, which Nozari runs from Tehran.

Nozari, who says he lives outside Iran but would not be more specific, told Reuters the companies are separate, although he acknowledged that abrNOC employees helped with Cloudzy’s operations. He didn’t provide details.

Cloudzy is registered under its previous name, RouterHosting, in Cyprus and the US state of Wyoming, according to corporate records reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by Nozari. He said the company needed US domicile to be able to register internet protocol addresses in America.