CIRT ‘probing’ leak of personal data of ‘millions’ of Bangladeshis from government website

The investigation will “make every effort to understand the extent and impact of the data breach”, CIRT said.

“It is crucial for all stakeholders involved to collaborate and support the CIRT's efforts to rectify the situation, implement necessary security measures, and prevent similar incidents in the future”, it added.

The leak was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher through a regular Google search, according to TechCrunch.

Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher for Bitcrack Cyber Security, told TechCrunch he accidentally discovered the leak on Jun 27 and informed the Bangladesh government of the situation through CIRT.

He warned that the data could “be used in the web application to access, modify, and/or delete the applications and view the Birth Registration Record Verification".

TechCrunch said they used 10 different sets of data on the public search tool of the government website and were able to verify the data. The website returned other data in the leaked database, such as the name of the person who applied to register and, in some cases, the name of their parents.