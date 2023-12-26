What's next after US Apple Watch import ban?

A ban restricting imports of Apple's popular Apple Watches into the United States has gone into effect.

Here is a look at what the ban means for consumers and what is next for Apple.

Why was the ban imposed?

The US International Trade Commission in October ordered Apple to stop importing and selling Apple Watches based on a complaint from medical-monitoring technology company Masimo .

The ITC, a federal agency that handles international trade disputes, determined that an Apple Watch feature for reading blood-oxygen levels infringes Masimo's pulse oximetry patents.