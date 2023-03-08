Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest US curbs on China's Inspur

Inspur Electronics Information Industry Co has the same corporate address as the blacklisted parent company. The company on Monday proposed changing its address in a filing. The proposal, which shareholders will vote on later this month, did not specify a new address.

"Shipments to related entities constitute a ‘red flag’ due to the risk of diversion," the Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Inspur did not return a request for comment. Last week, an official from the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that China was "firmly opposed" to the placement of Inspur and 27 other companies on the trade blacklist.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson last week also said the US was "once again cracking down on Chinese companies under false pretexts through unfair means."

Dan Fisher-Owens, an export law attorney at Berliner Corcoran & Rowe who works with chip firms, said many of his clients have paused shipments to Inspur's subsidiaries to assess the situation.

At an investor conference in San Francisco on Monday, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said the company will "follow export controls very closely" but did not comment on whether Nvidia has stopped shipping to Inspur subsidiaries.

"We will probably be working with other partners," Kress said. An Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment beyond her remarks.

An AMD spokesperson did not return a request for additional comment on AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster's remarks made at the same conference.

Inspur's listing is even more restrictive than many other companies on the US. Department of Commerce's "entity list," and may be comparable to the curbs placed on China's blacklisted telecommunications company, Huawei Technologies, one person familiar with the matter said.