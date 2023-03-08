    বাংলা

    Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest US curbs on China's Inspur

    The United States added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring US-origin items in support of the China's military modernisation efforts

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 05:31 AM

    Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a US export blacklist last week.

    The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring US-origin items in support of the China's military modernisation efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with US tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

    A US Department of Commerce spokesperson said on Tuesday that it "is reviewing Inspur Group Co Ltd's Entity List entry and will update it as appropriate," referring to the official name of the export blacklist.

    Executives from AMD and Nvidia were questioned about dealings with Inspur Group Co Ltd. at an investor conference on Monday. AMD said it was seeking clarification on the rules.

    While not a household name, Inspur's Chinese-listed subsidiary had nearly $10 billion in sales in 2021 and Inspur Group is the world's third-largest supplier of the servers used in data centers that power cloud computing, according to market research firm IDC figures for the third quarter of 2022, the most recent available.

    But chip industry insiders and their advisers said firms are trying to assess whether they must halt supplying Inspur's subsidiaries, including Inspur Electronics Information Industry Co, which is not automatically subject to the restrictions.

    US regulators could view unlicensed shipments to that subsidiary as a violation of last week's listing if there is a risk of the goods going from the unlisted subsidiary to the listed parent.

    Inspur Electronics Information Industry Co has the same corporate address as the blacklisted parent company. The company on Monday proposed changing its address in a filing. The proposal, which shareholders will vote on later this month, did not specify a new address.

    "Shipments to related entities constitute a ‘red flag’ due to the risk of diversion," the Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement.

    Inspur did not return a request for comment. Last week, an official from the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that China was "firmly opposed" to the placement of Inspur and 27 other companies on the trade blacklist.

    A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson last week also said the US was "once again cracking down on Chinese companies under false pretexts through unfair means."

    Dan Fisher-Owens, an export law attorney at Berliner Corcoran & Rowe who works with chip firms, said many of his clients have paused shipments to Inspur's subsidiaries to assess the situation.

    At an investor conference in San Francisco on Monday, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said the company will "follow export controls very closely" but did not comment on whether Nvidia has stopped shipping to Inspur subsidiaries.

    "We will probably be working with other partners," Kress said. An Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment beyond her remarks.

    An AMD spokesperson did not return a request for additional comment on AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster's remarks made at the same conference.

    Inspur's listing is even more restrictive than many other companies on the US. Department of Commerce's "entity list," and may be comparable to the curbs placed on China's blacklisted telecommunications company, Huawei Technologies, one person familiar with the matter said.

    As with Huawei, the listing restricts the shipment of products to Inspur even if they are made in a foreign country but with US technology. Those products also cannot go to Inspur's subsidiaries if the blacklisted corporate parent is considered a party to the transaction, under a broad definition of the term, the person said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens
    Some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favour of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart cont ...
    Figurines with smartphones and computers are seen in front of the Twitter logo in this illustration, November 28, 2022.
    Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
    Twitter's lead EU privacy regulator said she was concerned that the US firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office
    The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.
    Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if US tightens curbs
    Huawei was placed on the 'entity list' in 2019 amid fears it could spy on Americans and allegations it was stealing intellectual property and violating sanctions
    A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019.
    Trudeau's TikTok ban to curb social media reach of opposition leaders
    The ruling Liberal Party had a more modest presence on TikTok - Trudeau, for example, did not have a public account on the app

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher