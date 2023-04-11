    বাংলা

    Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

    The filing marks the latest tussle between Google and rival startups, which have repeatedly criticised the US company for what they say are unfair business restrictions

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 11:56 AM

    A group of Indian startups has asked a court to suspend Alphabet Inc Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the US firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed.

    The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say still charges them a high service fee, despite an antitrust directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.

    In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint promptly even as Google's April 26 implementation date of the so-called User Choice Billing system (UCB) is nearing.

    The 744-page filing asks the court to "keep the implementation of Google’s UCB in abeyance" until CCI hears the complaint.

    The court is likely to hear the plea later this week. The CCI did not respond, while Google declined comment.

    The filing marks the latest tussle between Google and rival startups, which have repeatedly criticised the US company for what they say are unfair business restrictions.

    In October, the Competition Commission of India fined Google $112 million and said the company must stop forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app payment system, labelling it an abuse of Google's dominant market position.

    Google has denied any wrongdoing and challenged the antitrust ruling. The new service fee system, it says, supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

    But Indian startups argue Google's UCB system still imposes a "service fee" of 11-26%, compared with the earlier in-app payment system that charged a fee of 15-30%. The new system is "cloaked as another version" of Google's earlier system, the ADIF filing stated.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE Photo: Congolese protesters gather outside a United Nations peacekeeping force's warehouse in Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jul 25, 2022.
    Attack kills around 20 in eastern Congo
    The attack is part of a wave of violence against civilians that the army and local authorities blame on the Allied Democratic Forces
    FILE PHOTO: Liberia-flagged Aframax tanker Suvorovsky Prospect discharges fuel oil from Russia at the Matanzas terminal, in Matanzas, Cuba, Jul 16, 2022.
    Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil, gas swaps from Russia
    Russia's RIA state news agency did not give any details on what volumes of oil and gas Iran is expecting
    FILE Photo: Congolese protesters gather outside a United Nations peacekeeping force's warehouse in Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jul 25, 2022.
    East Congo militants kill at least 22 in string of attacks
    An official blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State
    Digital Driver: Bangladesh-based mobile app offers solutions to drowsy driving, speeding
    Mobile app to prevent drowsy driving, speeding
    The Digital Driver app uses artificial intelligence to detect the issues and sends an immediate alert in such situations

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan