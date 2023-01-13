China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks

Chinese authorities are set to allow Didi Global's ride-hailing and other apps back on domestic app stores as soon as next week, Reuters reported on Friday, in yet another signal that their two-year regulatory crackdown on the technology sector is ending.

Didi has been awaiting authorities' approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to resume normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

Didi, launched in Beijing in 2012, ran afoul of the CAC when in July 2021 it pressed ahead with its US stock listing against the regulator's will, sources previously told Reuters.

Following are key events since Didi publicly announced its intention to list in the United States: