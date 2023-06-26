After the buzz, investors are doing their own homework on AI

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence has boosted markets this year, but after the initial euphoria, investors are waking up to the possible risks, including the need to be highly selective in stock-picking.

Businesses ranging from IT services and consulting to media, information and education are now under portfolio managers' microscopes to assess the potential for AI disruption.

The overall impact for corporate profitability is seen as hugely positive. Yet beyond Nvidia and other obvious winners in the chip sector, analysts warn there might also be losers across Europe and the United States.

McKinsey says generative AI could add $7.3 trillion in value to the world economy each year and believes half of today's work activities could be automated between 2030 and 2060.

That, however, means corporates also face big challenges, like redundancies and rethinking their business models, if they want to fully realise AI's potential.

"It's not a given that AI will only have a positive impact. There could be a deflationary effect," said Gilles Guibout, who helps manage over 820 billion euros ($900.44 billion) as head of European equities at AXA Investment Managers in Paris.

In some cases, clients could negotiate price cuts, he said, while staff-light newcomers could erode existing players' market share while they are busy redesigning their processes.

That might reduce sales growth and cause share price underperformance, especially for companies that face strong competition or where growth depends on headcount.

"Take IT services: if one hundred people are no longer needed for coding, but only half or a third of that, customers will be asking for lower prices," said Guibout.

The latest Bank of America survey in June showed 29% of global investors don't expect AI to increase profits or jobs. That compares to 40% that do expect a boost.

AI NOT ALWAYS "GOOD"

Concerns about AI have already manifested across markets.

Shares in companies like French outsourcing firm Teleperformance and US-based Taskus, which manage call centres and other services seen as vulnerable to being replaced by bots, have both lost around 30% this year.

In education, UK's Pearson slumped 15% one day in May after US peer Chegg , down 62% this year, said significant student interest for the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT bot was hitting customer growth.

A few days later, Pearson held a call to explain its AI strategy, a sign of growing interest among investors to go deeper into how corporates are dealing with the transition.