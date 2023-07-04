    বাংলা

    Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

    It comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified to use TweetDeck

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 03:27 AM

    Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

    Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

    It comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

    Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

