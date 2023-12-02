Smart Bangladesh will develop Artificial Intelligence and microprocessor, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy

He said when the Awami League returned to power in 2009 with the promise to build a “Digital Bangladesh”, the country did not even have proper internet.

“Now people have smartphones and 4G internet, digital service centres in every union. The country has become digital. Now it’s time to move to the next level,” he said.

“We’re not thinking about digitalisation, but upgradation. For example, we’ve targeted to develop AI expertise. We will build our own AI and use it for government work or education.”