China lets Baidu, others launch ChatGPT-like bots to the public, tech shares jump

Shares in Baidu and SenseTime jumped in Hong Kong trade, gaining 2.1% and 2.3% respectively in a broader market that was trading 0.55% lower.



Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing mass-market AI products.



Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.



Chinese media reported that a total of 11 firms had received approvals from the government, including TikTok owner ByteDance and Tencent Holdings. Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment about their AI plans.



Baidu's CEO Robin Li said on Thursday that by making Ernie Bot widely available, Baidu would "collect massive amount of valuable real-world human feedback" to further improve the chatbot.



Baidu also plans on releasing a series of "AI-native apps", the company said.



EARLY MOVER ADVANTAGE



It is unclear whether Alibaba has received approval as of this week. But an Alibaba Cloud spokesperson told Reuters that the company had completed filings for its AI model, Tongyi Qianwen and that the model was awaiting its official launch.



The person also said the company expected the regulators to release a list of companies with approvals within the coming week.



Being the first to market in China is considered critical for the country's cut-throat internet industry. Baidu's Ernie Bot topped the free app category on Apple's App Store in China on Thursday after the announcement.

