AI-powered monocle seeks to add sparkle to dull human chats

The eyepiece - a monocle designed by Brilliant Labs that is open-sourced so its firmware can be experimented with - features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye.

When someone talks to the user, RizzGPT monitors the conversation through the microphone, transforms it to text, and sends it via WiFi to OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to generate a response. That response then appears after a short delay on the small monocle screen.

"RizzGPT basically uses AI to provide you charisma on demand, and so it listens to your current ongoing conversation, and it tells you exactly what to say next," said Chiang.

In a demonstration, Reuters asked Chiang: "What do you see as your biggest weakness?"

"I believe my biggest weakness is that I can be too hard on myself sometimes. I'm always striving to do my best and sometimes I can burn myself out," Chiang read from the monocle after about five seconds.