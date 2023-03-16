TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes

The White House declined to comment.

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the US Congress next week. It is not clear if the Chinese government would approve any divestiture and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on federal devices and systems. More than 30 US states have also banned employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices.

Any US ban would face significant legal hurdles and potential political ramifications, since TikTok is popular with millions of young Americans.

Last week, Democratic Senator Mark Warner said it was important the US government do more to make clear what it believes are the national security risks from TikTok. "It's going to be incumbent on the government to show its cards in terms of how this is a threat," Warner said.

TikTok and CFIUS have been negotiating for more than two years on data security requirements. TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying allegations.

TikTok said on Wednesday that "the best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification."

Last week, the White House backed legislation by a dozen senators to give the administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats. It could give the Biden administration new ammunition in court if they sought to ban TikTok.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan praised the bipartisan bill, saying it "would strengthen our ability to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."