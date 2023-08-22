    বাংলা

    Microsoft, Activision to sell streaming to secure biggest video gaming deal

    Ubisoft will receive a non-exclusive licence for Activision's European gaming rights, enabling the French group to get the rights to streaming in the EU

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 08:36 AM

    "Call of Duty" maker Activision will sell its non-European streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment to get the biggest deal yet in video-gaming past British regulators, potential owner Microsoft said on Tuesday.

    Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is the only regulator to block Microsoft's $69 billion Activision deal, in a test of its post-Brexit clout.

    Microsoft said on Tuesday it believed its new proposal was a "substantially different transaction" and that it expected the CMA review process to be completed before Oct 18.

    The CMA in a statement said the revised transaction would "allow Ubisoft to commercialise these rights to other cloud gaming services providers (including to Microsoft itself)".

    Ubisoft's shares listed in Paris were up 6.5% at 0723 GMT, making them the top gainer on the pan European STOXX 600 index.

    The British regulator in July took the rare step of reopening its investigation into the deal after Microsoft said commitments accepted by the European Union and a new agreement with Sony constituted a material change.

    But it said on Tuesday it did not accept Microsoft's reasoning, forcing the US giant to come back with a new deal to address its concerns over competition in the nascent cloud streaming market.

    Under the new terms, Microsoft will not be able to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service — Xbox Cloud Gaming – or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services.

    The new transaction deals with streaming rights outside the European Economic Area, reflecting the fact that Brussels had already approved the deal.

    Ubisoft will receive a non-exclusive licence for Activision's European gaming rights, enabling the French group to get the rights to streaming in the EU.

    RELATED STORIES
    Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken, Jul 26, 2021.
    Russia-linked hackers behind dozens of Teams phishing attacks: Microsoft
    Midnight Blizzard, a Russia based hacking group stole login credentials by pretending to be technical support
    A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. via
    The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name
    Meta and Microsoft likely would not sue unless they feel threatened that Twitter's X encroaches on brand equity they built in the letter, a trademark attorney said
    Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022.
    Microsoft in talks to extend deal contract with Activision
    The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction
    Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken Jan 18, 2022.
    Microsoft asks court to reject request to pause Activision deal
    The company says the agency has been slow to file in federal court, and thus it is inappropriate to press for a delay so late in the game

    Opinion

    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe