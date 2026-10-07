Bangladesh signs deal with Airbus to buy 10 aircraft as European push bears fruit

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has signed a deal to buy 10 aircraft from Airbus.

The agreement was formally signed at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday, adding momentum to Biman’s plans to expand and modernise its fleet.

Titled “Spreading Our Wings Together”, the signing ceremony was attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Invest Bangladesh Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Biman Chairman Rumi A Hossain and Airbus India and South Asia President Jürgen Westermeier, among others.

Biman’s chairman and Airbus’s South Asia president signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

The ambassadors and high commissioners of France, the UK, Germany, and Spain, alongside Michael Miller, the head of the European Union delegation in Dhaka, joined the event.

Biman is purchasing four wide-body A350-900 aircraft and six narrow-body A321neo jets from Airbus under the agreement.

According to Airbus, the wide-body A350-900 models are 25 percent more fuel-efficient and emit less carbon.

Configured with a three-class layout – business class, premium economy, and economy -- each aircraft of this model can accommodate between 332 and 352 passengers.

If configured entirely in economy class, a single aircraft can seat up to 480 passengers.

The manufacturer claims that an A350-900 model aircraft has a range of approximately 18,000km on a single flight.

Meanwhile, the Airbus A321neo series aircraft cater to medium passenger capacities and feature a range of up to 7,500km.

In a two-class configuration, including first class or business class, each aircraft has a seating capacity of 180 to 220 passengers.

An all-economy configuration can accommodate up to 244 seats.