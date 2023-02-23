Grameenphone network restored after two hours

Grameenphone has managed to repair a breakdown in its fibre optic cables and restore its mobile network after a two-hour nationwide outage.

The outage hit Dhaka, Chattogram, and many other parts of the country shortly after 11:30 am on Thursday, halting both the voice and internet service of Bangladesh’s largest mobile service provider.

The network was fixed around 2 pm, according to Khairul Bashar, Grameenphone’s head of communications.