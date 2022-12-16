App store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands

The bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will force Apple and fellow tech giant Google to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.

Under the DMA, which comes into effect on a rolling basis over the next two years, third-party alternatives will have an easier route to getting onto iPhones and Android devices.

And as components of the legislation come into effect, rivals from smaller startups to giants like Amazon and Microsoft may try to lure consumers and app developers alike away from Apple and Google.

Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CSS Insights, said he expects "an avalanche of app stores" in the near future.

"There's an emerging 'coalition of the willing', and all of them have a vested interest in no longer having to pay what they see as a tax to Apple," Wood told Reuters.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment.