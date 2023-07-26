South Korea launches interagency investigation team to tackle rising crypto crimes

South Korea launched an interagency investigation unit to tackle crypto-currency crimes on Wednesday amid a surge in illegal activities in the market and a lack of legal protections for investors.

The Joint Investigation Centre for Crypto Crimes will be manned by some 30 personnel from judicial, financial, tax and customs agencies, the Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

"Virtual assets are investment products that already compare to stocks, but market participants are practically left out from legal protection amid incomplete laws and systems," it said.

The Prosecutors' Office said that until the crypto-currency market was regulated under law, the investigation team would fill the gap in investor protection.

Damages from cryptocurrency-related crimes surged 118% over the last five years in South Korea to 1.02 trillion won ($797.81m) in 2022, according to the statement, with various kinds of crimes emerging from price manipulations to illegal foreign exchange transactions and ponzi schemes.