Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian: emails

In recent years, internal disputes spilling into public view led Google to increase content moderation on workplace message boards and cut the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc also have policies for inviting speakers.

At Google, speakers have included then-US presidential candidate Barack Obama, celebrity chef Ayesha Curry and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

RILED UP

Disputes over speakers have roiled Google since at least April, when it said internal rancor prompted it to cancel a talk on India's socioreligious caste system by author Thenmozhi Soundararajan, who advocates for people disadvantaged by caste prejudice.

Members of an internal Hindu group had complained about Soundararajan, describing her rhetoric as inflammatory, a charge she calls bigoted.

At least one of the critics suggested inviting for balance Rajiv Malhotra, according to an internal message. Malhotra, a tech entrepreneur turned self-described contrarian author, has labeled activists such as Soundararajan as "snakes" and criticised affirmative action policies that promote lower caste groups.

The Hindu group at Google eventually scheduled Malhotra to speak about India's positive global influence, according to an invitation. But organisers canceled Nov. 10, the day before the planned talk at Google offices in Silicon Valley, according to a follow-up announcement.

Some workers complained to senior management about Malhotra, according to a message soliciting complaints. A linked document organised by Alphabet Workers Union, a labor organisation that has been petitioning Google to name caste in its non-discrimination policies, noted Malhotra had described homosexuality as a medical condition and Islam as a destructive force.