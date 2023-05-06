    বাংলা

    Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat and video clips

    The move comes as artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT are rapidly gaining in popularity

    Reuters
    Published : 6 May 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 6 May 2023, 06:22 AM

    Google is planning to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," with a focus on serving young people globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing documents.

    The tech giant will nudge its service further away from "10 blue links," which is a traditional format of presenting search results and plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift, the report said.

    At its annual I/O developer conference in the coming week, Google is expected to debut new features that allow users to carry out conversations with an AI program, a project code-named "Magi," WSJ added, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Generative AI has become a buzzword this year, with applications capturing the public's fancy and sparking a rush among companies to launch similar products they believe will change the nature of work.

    Google, part of Alphabet Inc., did not immediately respond to request for comment.

