Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing

A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a witness.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.