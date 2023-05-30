Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing

    বাংলা

    Published : 30 May 2023, 08:01 AM
    A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a witness.

    Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

    Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

    The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.

    China is Tesla's second-largest market after the US, and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker's largest production hub.

