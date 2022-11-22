UK investigating Apple, Google mobile browser dominance

Responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed "substantial support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and into whether iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

"Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement.

"We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and, if so, identify steps to improve competition and innovation in these sectors."

Google said its Android mobile operating system gave users a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform.

"It also enables developers to choose the browser engine they want, and has been the launchpad for millions of apps," a spokesperson said.

"We're committed to building thriving, open platforms that empower consumers and help developers build successful businesses."