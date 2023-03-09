    বাংলা

    Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India

    This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, a Bloomberg News report said

    Reuters
    Published : 9 March 2023, 02:48 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2023, 02:48 AM

    Apple Inc is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

    This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said.

    The iPhone maker, in a recent earnings call, said India had a record quarterly revenue and strong double-digit growth year-over-year.

    Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report.

    Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales, the report added.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany could ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
    Germany could ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
    An official confirms that the German government is carrying out a general review of telecoms tech suppliers, but says that this is not directed at specific manufacturers
    The seal of the Department of Commerce is pictured in Washington, DC
    Nvidia, AMD grapple with US curbs on China's Inspur
    The United States added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring US-origin items in support of the China's military modernisation efforts
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens
    Some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favour of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart cont ...
    Figurines with smartphones and computers are seen in front of the Twitter logo in this illustration, November 28, 2022.
    Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
    Twitter's lead EU privacy regulator said she was concerned that the US firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher