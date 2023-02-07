Getty Images lawsuit says Stability AI misused photos to train AI

Getty declined to comment on the Delaware lawsuit. Representatives for Stability did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Reuters News competes with Getty in the market for images for editorial use.

London-based Stability AI released Stable Diffusion, an AI-based system for generating images from text inputs, and image generator DreamStudio last August. The company announced in October that it had raised over $100 million in funding, and has been valued at $1 billion.

Seattle-based Getty accused Stability of copying millions of its photos without a license and using them to train Stable Diffusion to generate more accurate depictions based on user prompts.

Getty said its pictures are particularly valuable for AI training because of their image quality, variety of subject matter and detailed metadata.