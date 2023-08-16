    বাংলা

    Researchers use cloud to replicate supercomputer for heart disease study

    A Harvard scientist used Google's cloud platform to clone a supercomputer for a heart disease study

    Max A CherneyReuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 03:26 PM

    A scientist at Harvard used Google's cloud platform to clone a supercomputer for a heart disease study, in a novel move that other researchers could follow to get around a shortage of powerful computing resources and speed up their work.

    The study simulated a therapy that aims to dissolve blood clots and tumour cells in the human circulatory system that required an enormous amount of computing power that typically can be harnessed with a supercomputer, according to Harvard professor Petros Koumoutsakos.

    "The big problem that we had (was) we could run one simulation using a full-scale supercomputer," Koumoutsakos said, adding that refining or optimising the simulation required further access to the supercomputer.

    In the US, there are only a handful of supercomputers that are capable of running the billions of calculations to accurately mimic the conditions in Koumoutsakos's study.

    The small number of machines capable of performing the research has created bottlenecks in the scientific process, according to Citadel Securities research platform head Costas Bekas.

    To eliminate the bottlenecks researchers and companies such as Citadel that need an enormous amount of computing resources only found in supercomputers have begun to turn to the public cloud.

    But cloud computing operations aren't designed to handle the demands researchers have. They are designed for millions of individual, relatively small computing tasks - things such as streaming video, serving webpages or database access. The cloud is usually built for reliability and resilience.

    "Folks are realising the potential for cloud to solve problems and technical scientific engineering computing to really unlock productivity and get to better answers, better insights, faster," said Bill Magro chief high performance computing technologist at Google Cloud.

    Modifying cloud infrastructure to behave like a supercomputer requires changes in the software, networking and physical design of the hardware, Magro said.

    RELATED STORIES
    SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, US, July 31, 2023.
    Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
    As evidence of its interest, Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning
    Angus Cloud
    Angus Cloud, star of TV show 'Euphoria,' dead at 25
    No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend"
    3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Alibaba Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022.
    Alibaba's cloud unit brings Meta's AI model Llama to its clients
    Alibaba Cloud will allow Chinese businesses to develop programs off Llama, Meta’s open source AI model
    The logo of Google is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023.
    Alphabet profit beats expectations
    Alphabet Exceeded expectations when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech companies amid the AI frenzy

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt