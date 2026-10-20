October 20, 2026

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Websites, banking apps go down as Google Cloud suffers network failures in Europe

Google has not yet given a timeline for resolution or identified the cause of the failure

Websites, banking apps go down as Google Cloud suffers network failures in Europe
The Google logo is seen during Kering Innovation Day 2026 at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, Jan 22, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 04:43 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 04:43 PM

A network failure affecting multiple Google Cloud services has disrupted websites and applications across Europe, with bank customers among those reporting issues, the BBC reported.

Google confirmed in a post on its Cloud Status page that it was experiencing problems with “multiple services in europe-west2,” with disruptions first detected around 07:00 BST on Tuesday. “Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue,” the company said.

Online bank Revolut was among the first to flag the disruption, reporting a “service disruption affecting multiple services” and assuring customers that their “money and data are safe,” the BBC reported. Thousands of customers reported problems accessing the platform.

UK high street bank Halifax also acknowledged difficulties, saying in a post on X that it was “aware some customers are having issues” with its app and website. The bank did not confirm whether the problems were linked to the Google Cloud outage.

Outage-tracking website DownDetector recorded a spike in reported issues across a number of websites and services on Tuesday morning, though it was not confirmed whether all affected companies use Google Cloud infrastructure.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

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