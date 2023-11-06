Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app, he said on Sunday in a post.

The billionaire also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

The startup aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.

Musk who has criticized Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that tries to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.