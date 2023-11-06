    বাংলা

    Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

    Musk who has criticized Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI"

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 00:37 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 00:37 AM

    Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app, he said on Sunday in a post.

    The billionaire also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

    The startup aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.

    Musk who has criticized Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that tries to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.

    "Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models," Musk added.

    X, the social media firm formerly known as Twitter which Musk owns, is separate from xAI, but the companies work closely together. xAI also works with his electric car maker Tesla and other companies.

    Last week Musk told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he thought AI was "the most disruptive force in history." The technology will be able to "do everything" and make employment as we know it today a thing of the past, Musk speculated at the first global AI Safety Summit, in Bletchley Park, England.

    In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which has created a frenzy for generative AI technology around the world, but stepped down from the board in 2018.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration taken, Jul 24, 2023.
    X to launch premium subscriptions soon
    The company started charging new users $1 in New Zealand and the Philippines as a test case for accessing the platform
    Tesla Chief Executive Officer and owner of social media platform X Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, May 31, 2023.
    Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
    The European Union in August adopted the Digital Services Act, which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content
    The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023.
    X to test $1 annual subscription
    The new subscription termed as "Not A Bot" will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform
    The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, Jul 24, 2023.
    False claims on Israel-Hamas war mushroom online, put focus on Musk's X
    One false claim that spread on X and Facebook showed a US government document edited to look like approval for $8 billion in military funds to Israel

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp