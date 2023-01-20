Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision

Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the US firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.