Data leak: CIRT says it warned of technical vulnerability on government website in June

The authorities were told about the vulnerability on a government website in early June before millions of citizens' personal information was leaked, according to the Bangladeshi Government Computer Incident Response Team, or BGD e-GOV CIRT.

CIRT Project Director Saiful Alam Khan told bdnews24.com that the website's weakness was identified during a routine monitoring.

"In the first week of June, we notified the department about the website's vulnerability through a letter," he said, adding that sending such letters to address website issues is part of their regular work.