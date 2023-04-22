Tesla's Autopilot never claimed to be self-pilot: juror

"It's your vehicle," she said. "There are audible warnings and visual warnings both for the driver, indicating that it is your responsibility."

She said she would love to have Autopilot features in her own car but added: "The technology is something that's assisting you and we want that message to be clear. Drivers should understand that before they sit behind and take control of the vehicle using those features."

Donald Slavik, an attorney for Hsu, said that while he understands the jury believed his client was distracted, she only received a warning to put her hands on the wheel less than a second before the curb strike.

A Tesla representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The trial unfolded in Los Angeles Superior Court over three weeks and featured testimony from three Tesla engineers.

Vasseur said Hsu's accident would not have occurred if she had been more attentive, which he said was a mistake that anyone could make.

"I personally would never use autopilot," he said. "I don't even use cruise control."