AI cannot replace spies, UK intelligence chief to say

The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service will detail why Russia is failing to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine and how artificial intelligence will not replace human agents when he delivers a rare public speech on Wednesday.

Richard Moore, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service will also talk about a recent wave of "Russian imperialism" in Africa and how other countries such as Iran are fuelling further conflict in Ukraine when he makes only his second major speech since taking on his job in 2020.

He will be speaking in Prague because of "the close and productive bilateral relationship between the UK and the Czech Republic and further, the historic context in the aftermath of another Russian invasion in Europe", his office said.

In his first public speech, Moore warned that China and Russia were racing to master technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, and this will again be a focus.