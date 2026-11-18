A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, Aug 2, 2015. The aviation contest is part of the International Army Games, which are held in Russia from the 1st till the 15th of August with participants from 17 countries, according to organisers. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, Aug 2, 2015. The aviation contest is part of the International Army Games, which are held in Russia from the 1st till the 15th of August with participants from 17 countries, according to organisers. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"The preliminary cause of the disaster is a technical malfunction," state news agency RIA quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

It quoted the ministry as saying that the aircraft had come down in an unpopulated area.

Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk, posting on Telegram from the scene of the accident, said emergency crews had put out a fire. He said the main task of crews on site was to help the investigation into the accident.

Sereedyuk, in a video posted online and showing the site of the accident near the village of Yagunovo, said the plane had been flying through the region when the accident occurred.