    বাংলা

    Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter

    Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming pressure from activist groups concerned about its content moderation

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 02:18 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 02:18 PM

    Twitter Inc's new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform's mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

    A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world's richest person.

    Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming pressure from activist groups concerned about its content moderation.

    "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," Musk said on Sunday.

    His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands of replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved. "Accurate to who?," Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked.

    Musk, who also runs electric vehicle company Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, said last month Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

    The self-described free speech absolutist said at the time that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

    Musk also said on Sunday Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

    The comment came as Kathy Griffin's account was banned after the US comedian changed her name to Elon Musk. The #FreeKathy hashtag was later circulating on Twitter.

    "I guess not all content moderators were let go? LOL," she joked in a post on Mastodon, an alternative to Twitter and other social media sites which she joined last week.

    Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as it is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as "no exceptions."

    "This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.

    American actress Valerie Bertinelli also used Musk's name to post a series on tweets in support of Democratic candidates ahead of Midterm elections in the United states this week.

    She switched back to her name on Sunday, tweeting: "Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point."

    Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

    Benefits of the verification service would include "half the ads", the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content, Twitter said.

    But earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new service until after Tuesday's midterm elections.

    In a sign of more confusion after Musk's takeover, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

    Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment about the rehiring efforts.

    RELATED STORIES
    French Health Minister Olivier Veran arrives to attend the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2022. REUTERS
    French minister says will not pay for Twitter's blue checkmark
    Most French ministries, government offices and agencies, departments and prefectures have verified Twitter accounts
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
    Why does Musk want to make an ‘everything app’?
    The question arises after the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc reverses course on his earlier decision not to buy Twitter Inc
    A survivor of India's Partition looks through a virtual reality headset at footage made by Project Dastaan, a non-profit that seeks to connect witnesses of the 1947 Partition to their ancestral homes and villages.
    India Partition: Tech opens a window into the past
    Facebook, YouTube and VR are helping people in India and Pakistan connect, despite bloodshed of independence in 1947
    Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024
    Teletalk to launch 5G in key Dhaka areas in 2024
    The project titled 'Commercial Launch of 5G Technology on Teletalk's Network in Dhaka Metropolitan Area' is set to cost Tk 2.36bn

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher