Alibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers pace

China's Alibaba Group on Wednesday said it is developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool and that it was currently in internal testing.

Microsoft-backed chatbot sensation ChatGPT - which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts - has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history since it was launched in November.

Alibaba's statement came after the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported the e-commerce giant is developing a ChatGPT-like dialogue robot which is currently open to employees for testing.

When asked about the newspaper report, which also said that Alibaba may combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk, Alibaba declined to comment.