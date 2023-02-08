    বাংলা

    Alibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers pace

    Alphabet Inc announced it would release a chatbot called Bard that it will integrate into its search engine

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 02:03 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 02:03 PM

    China's Alibaba Group on Wednesday said it is developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool and that it was currently in internal testing.

    Microsoft-backed chatbot sensation ChatGPT - which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts - has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history since it was launched in November.

    Alibaba's statement came after the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported the e-commerce giant is developing a ChatGPT-like dialogue robot which is currently open to employees for testing.

    When asked about the newspaper report, which also said that Alibaba may combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk, Alibaba declined to comment. 

    "Frontier innovations such as large language models and generative AI have been our focused areas since the formation of DAMO in 2017," said an Alibaba spokesperson.

    "As a technology leader, we will continue to invest in turning cutting-edge innovations into value-added applications for our customers as well as their end-users through cloud services," the spokesperson added.

    Following OpenAI's release of ChatGPT to the public in late November, other tech firms have raced to develop rival tools.

    On Monday Alphabet Inc announced it would release a chatbot called Bard that it will integrate into its search engine.

    One day later Microsoft Corp, which owns OpenAI, said it planned to tie ChatGPT in with its search engine Bing.

    In China, search giant Baidu announced on Tuesday it was completing internal testing for a chatbot it called Ernie.

    A number of other Chinese AI technology firms have seen stock prices soar due to investor excitement over ChatGPT, even though in many cases said firms have yet to announce any related tools.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Dell logo is seen on an item for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 24, 2021.
    Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs
    Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales
    A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
    US lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple
    Apple Inc could be a winner if Google ads become less effective, said Brian Mandelbaum, chief executive of marketing firm Attain
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Twitter cuts staff overseeing global content moderation
    Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated
    Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
    Mastodon: a Twitter alternative?
    For the most part, Mastodon looks like Twitter, with hashtags, political back-and-forth and tech banter jostling for space with cat pictures

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher