The struggle for sleep in a chaotic metropolis

Thousands of daily commuters in Dhaka must get up early and battle chaotic public transportation and severe traffic congestion. To reach their workplaces, they sacrifice sleep to get out the door quicker. Then comes the grinding wait of the morning rush hour. Commuters often get to work tired from the hectic start to their day. After the work day ends, it's back to the relentless gridlock again. The journey home is often equally slow and arduous. Many get home late, exhausted from the extended time stuck on the road.



Working people can find it difficult to carve out any quality time for family and friends during the week. They are often stuck in a loop of going to bed, waking up early the next day, and rushing for another frantic commute. The tension and anxiety brought on by this constant non-stop schedule can make it hard to rest.



The time crunch means that people also have less time for leisure activities – things that could help alleviate all this stress. Dhaka residents often develop unhealthy habits to get the relief they need. They stay up late to watch TV, try to catch up on extra work on their computers, or watch videos on their smartphones. This is particularly common among the younger generation, gradually resulting in inadequate and poorly-timed sleep. A study published in the journal Sleep Medicine in 2020 found that over 62 percent of people who spent more than two hours on their smartphones before bed experienced poor sleep quality.



Noise pollution also contributes to sleep deprivation in Dhaka. The continuous honking of motor vehicles, inconsiderate use of loudspeakers in residential areas, and nighttime construction and repair noises are all too common. A study by the Department of Environment in Bangladesh revealed that noise levels in Dhaka often exceed 100 decibels, far above the World Health Organization's recommendation of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night for residential areas. These disturbances are a daily nuisance for the city's people and can lead to sleep disorders. Many even resort to sleeping pills to find some relief.