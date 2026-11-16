November 16, 2026

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Morning routine: Six habits that can help sustain energy all day

A consistent wake-up time and a daily intention are part of the plan

Morning routine: Six habits that can help sustain energy all day
Photo: Reuters

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 09:16 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 09:16 AM

How you spend the first few hours after waking up can influence your energy, focus and sleep quality throughout the day.

A few consistent habits, including drinking water, getting sunlight and moving your body, can help establish a healthier daily routine.

Health.com recommends six morning habits to support sustained energy and overall health.

Wake up at a consistent time

Going to bed and waking up at regular times can support better health outcomes. Research reviewed by the publication found that consistent sleep patterns were associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, and better quality of life.

Get natural light

Exposure to outdoor light within 30 to 60 minutes of waking can help regulate the body's circadian rhythm, which controls the sleep-wake cycle. Morning sunlight is also associated with better sleep quality, faster sleep onset and longer sleep duration.

Drink water first

Water is a better choice for morning hydration than caffeinated drinks. Adequate hydration supports energy production and helps the body function properly. Coffee and tea can still be part of the routine after drinking water.

Move your body

Gentle stretching, a morning walk or other exercise can help wake up the body. Regular morning exercise may also support the body's internal clock and improve sleep quality.

Eat a balanced breakfast

A breakfast containing carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein provides nutrients needed for normal energy levels. Studies have also linked breakfast consumption with better focus and cognitive function.

Set a daily intention

Taking a few minutes to identify a priority or goal can help turn plans into action. Keeping a notebook beside the bed can make this habit easier.

The report also warns against repeatedly hitting the snooze button, keeping the bedroom completely dark in the morning and checking phone notifications immediately after waking. These habits can contribute to morning drowsiness or distract people from their routine.

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