Crisis in the capital: Rickshaws raise rates, ruffling Dhaka residents

The public is peeved at the present pricing. But, on the bright side, the backlash has brought people together. Some residents even report relief.

Ajmal Wahab works security at a bank ATM and works 16 hours a day for a monthly take-home pay of Tk 12,000.

“I’m off the hook,” Wahab said, tears of joy on his cheeks. “I no longer need to worry about my savings. As the sole breadwinner for a family of six, I’m saved. If someone falls sick, I won’t have the money to visit, I can focus on work.”

Wahab says he is closer to his community as he has to call on their kindness for cash.

“We need to look after ourselves,” said Chand Miah, a rickshaw puller running the routes in Dhanmondi.

“We work longer and harder than many other people, and we need to put food on our tables, too,” he said, smoking supine on his souped-up electric rickshaw.

“Prices are rising, so we raised our rates too. We aren’t being rude. Rather our request is quite reasonable.”

It is difficult to disagree with Chand Miah’s dilemma. It is logical to look out for ourselves and get worthy wages for work. After all, profit is a pressing priority. We need pigs to fly if we want bacon in the skies.

Chand Miah was critical of Ajmal’s comments.

“I think he’s exaggerating for attention,” he said. “We work for weak wages. We are making marginally more of a meagre amount every month.”