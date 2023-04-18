Crisis in the capital: Rickshaws raise rates, ruffling Dhaka residents

The following is a piece of satirical fiction
Dhaka is roiling from the news that rickshaw rates have risen ridiculously.
Amid horrendous heat, insistent inflation, and consistently costly commodities, the Rickshaw Pullers’ Union, or RiP-U for short, said on Monday that all rickshaw rates will be raised by Tk 20.
Can you believe it?
How could they?
If there were any portents, one could have prepared. Instead, the decision drops a doozy on Dhakaites, leaving them reeling and rickshaw-less in Ramadan.
The public is peeved at the present pricing. But, on the bright side, the backlash has brought people together. Some residents even report relief.
Ajmal Wahab works security at a bank ATM and works 16 hours a day for a monthly take-home pay of Tk 12,000.
“I’m off the hook,” Wahab said, tears of joy on his cheeks. “I no longer need to worry about my savings. As the sole breadwinner for a family of six, I’m saved. If someone falls sick, I won’t have the money to visit, I can focus on work.”
Wahab says he is closer to his community as he has to call on their kindness for cash.
“We need to look after ourselves,” said Chand Miah, a rickshaw puller running the routes in Dhanmondi.
“We work longer and harder than many other people, and we need to put food on our tables, too,” he said, smoking supine on his souped-up electric rickshaw.
“Prices are rising, so we raised our rates too. We aren’t being rude. Rather our request is quite reasonable.”
It is difficult to disagree with Chand Miah’s dilemma. It is logical to look out for ourselves and get worthy wages for work. After all, profit is a pressing priority. We need pigs to fly if we want bacon in the skies.
Chand Miah was critical of Ajmal’s comments.
“I think he’s exaggerating for attention,” he said. “We work for weak wages. We are making marginally more of a meagre amount every month.”
A protest against public transport prices packed Pallabi on Tuesday. Rumours of RiP-U artificially raising rates went viral, and seething social media users took to the streets to slam the supposed syndicate. The situation spiralled when security forces tried to stop them.
Thirty men were mashed in the melee and went to seek medical attention. To console those caught in the chaos, superstar Hossain loaned the protesters half a lakh lungis.
“When I saw the protesters pouring sweat in the scorching sun, I knew they had great grievances and a good cause,” he said. “I relay my respect through these rewards.”
Trishna, a water charity, committed Tk 30,000 to cover medical costs.
The Facebook post that sparked the protest has disappeared, but that isn’t particularly perturbing. Casualties are common in a crisis.
Instead, it would be best if you celebrated this newfound closeness. I am delighted that we can come together to confront a common concern.
Meanwhile, three-wheelers are thriving as in-the-know influencers discover the alluring authenticity of an open-air ride.
“Our product has never been so popular,” cooed Chand Miah as he puttered by with a pack of passengers.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.