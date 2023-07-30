AI and the Hollywood writers' strike: A threat to creativity or a tool for collaboration?

he tech industry often hypes up the prospect of AI-generated writing like a snake oil salesman selling a cure-all for writer's block. However, I think this is a marketing ploy designed to lure in more users. As Mike Gioia, an executive of Pickaxe, a new ChatGPT-based platform for writers, said, "When people tell me the studios are going to replace writers with AI, to me, that person has never tried to do anything really difficult with large language models."

It is true that AI generated writing has achieved great strides in recent years. However, it is still far from writing a Shakespearean novel or even a masterpiece like Oppenheimer. Today's AI can generate grammatically correct text made of interesting combinations. Still, it cannot understand the human emotions and nuances that make the stories "human". In short, the idea that AI could produce complete scripts to replace writers is science fiction.

However, AI can still hurt writers. But it won't be anything like that one episode of Black Mirror.

Writers are still vital to the creative process. They are the heart and soul of Hollywood. They are the ones who come up with the ideas, they develop the characters, and they create the plot. In short, writers are the ones who make sure that everything fits together so that the show makes sense. While today's AI can generate rough drafts based on the recurring story structure, writers still hold the higher ground as their unique skills and insights remain irreplaceable. In other words, you can only go so far with automated imitation. At worst, the studios would reduce the size of the writers' room.

I also believe that the real magic in the art of writing is the alchemy of collaboration. The stories, that company, the late-night brainstorming, and the competitive environment of the writers' room are the crucibles in which creativity is forged. From a positive perspective, AI can be a powerful tool for collaboration, which writers can use to enhance productivity and creativity to tell stories more effectively.

Actors, on the other hand, have been facing more scrutiny because of AI. A proposal from Hollywood Studios to use groundbreaking AI to scan background artists and then use them for future projects has put the livelihood of thousands of performers at risk. Not only does this technology allow the studios to own a digital copy of the performers, but it would also allow them to program the digital doubles any way they like, without limitations on their use.

These proposals would threaten the jobs of workaday actors and up-and-comers. In return for total control of digital depictions with compensation as low as under $200. This is a terrifying prospect and a slippery slope that could lead to devastating consequences. In addition, it is also a morally questionable proposition as it would allow the studios to profit off the work of performers without giving them any compensation.